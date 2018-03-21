Some restrictions on Pennsylvania highways, turnpike lifted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike have lifted some restrictions imposed because of the storm.

The turnpike lifted some restrictions on trucks and trailers and speed limit restrictions on sections in western Pennsylvania.

The truck/trailer ban was lifted on the east-west mainline (I-74 and I-70/76) from the Ohio line to the Breezewood exit (No. 161). The 45 mph speed limit restriction was lifted on I-76 from the Ohio Line to the New Stanton exit (No. 75).

PennDOT lifted the ban on commercial vehicles on I-70 from the Maryland line to the turnpike and on I-84 westbound.

Restrictions on trucks and trailers were lifted on I-79 from the turnpike to I-80, on I-99 and on I-76 from the Ohio line to the Breezewood interchange.