Man charged in double homicide pleads in unrelated DUI case

FAIRVIEW, Pa. (AP) - A man accused of killing his wife and her adult daughter in their northwestern Pennsylvania home has been sentenced to six months in prison in an unrelated driving under the influence case.

The Erie Times-News reports that 58-year-old Regis Brown, who is being held without bond in Erie County in the double homicide, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor. He had withdrawn an earlier plea but defense attorney Thomas Brasco said Brown decided against "exhausting the commonwealth's time" in fighting the November 2016 DUI case.

Brown is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the March 9 Fairview Township slayings of 53-year-old Michele Brown and 35-year-old Tammy Greenawalt. Police allege that Brown tied up Greenawalt in a rocking chair and stabbed her, then bludgeoned his wife in the garage.

___

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com