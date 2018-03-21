Murphy: 1 person dead in crash during latest winter storm

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the latest winter storm has resulted in one fatal auto collision and more than 7,000 power outages.

Murphy, a Democrat, said in a news conference call Wednesday that a bus and vehicle collided on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, resulting in the death of one person. He didn't give other details.

He also said more than 7,000 people, mostly in the southern part of the state, were without power, apparently due to ice on the power lines.

He urged residents to stay home and off the roads. New Jersey Transit said bus service statewide would be suspended at 3 p.m.

State offices closed Wednesday. Murphy declared a state of emergency but said it was too early to say if the state would open Thursday.