Man admits tricking firms into handing over merchandise

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has admitted running a scheme to fraudulently obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from several companies.

Federal prosecutors say Roy Depack pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The 43-year-old Elizabeth man faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced June 26.

Prosecutors say Depack and others obtained merchandise - including computers, a walk-in freezer, a snow blower, televisions and tool kits - from at least six companies.

Depack contacted them and falsely claimed to represent firms that had pre-existing business relationships, lines of credit or accounts with the companies. He then had them ship products to addresses in New Jersey and New York.

The victims then billed the companies Depack claimed to represent.

The goods obtained eventually were sold to pawn stores and other individuals.