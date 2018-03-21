3 sentenced in death of man found beaten down embankment

READING, Pa. (AP) - Three more defendants have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the death of a man found beaten at the bottom of an eastern Pennsylvania embankment.

Twenty-two-year-old Kyle Adams was sentenced last week to 20 to 40 years in the December 2016 death of 18-year-old Donavin Yenser, who was beaten near the Pagoda atop Mount Penn in Reading.

The Reading Eagle reports that 20-year-old Paul Cook Jr., 21-year-old Joseph White and 20-year-old Skylar Kerns pleaded guilty Tuesday and were sentenced in accordance with agreements with Berks County prosecutors.

Cook apologized before he was sentenced to 3½ to 15 years with credit for 453 days already served. Kerns, who also apologized in court, and White both received time-served minimum terms. Neither was accused of actually attacking the victims.

