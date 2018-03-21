Man pleads to charges in 2016 hit-run death of bicyclist

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A man whose car struck and killed a bicyclist in northeastern Pennsylvania in 2016 and then fled the scene has pleaded guilty to three charges.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that 58-year-old Thomas Gill pleaded guilty Wednesday to accidents involving death, aggravated assault by motor vehicle and a summary traffic violation.

Gill was charged in the death of 26-year-old Michael Harmer, who was struck as he was riding his bicycle in Scranton in August 2016. Police said the sport utility vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and jumped a curb, and the driver fled the scene.

Investigators said he acknowledged having used marijuana, heroin and cocaine before driving. Gill told police that "I shouldn't have been behind the wheel." Asked in court Wednesday if that was true, he said "Yes."

