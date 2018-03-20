news

Philadelphia public, Catholic schools closed Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Public and Catholic schools in Philadelphia are being canceled Wednesday with the approach of the storm.

The School District of Philadelphia announced Tuesday that all schools, administrative offices and early childhood centers will be closed Wednesday.

After-school activities including athletics and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are also canceled.

The archdiocese of Philadelphia said archdiocese high schools and parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia will be closed.

