Murphy says proposed budget means more transit hiring

MADISON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy says his plan for increased funding at New Jersey Transit includes millions to hire more workers.

Murphy outlined the details of his proposed budget increase for the state's transit agency on Tuesday at the rail station in Madison.

He says $19 million would go toward expanding the agency's workforce. That would mean hiring an additional 114 staffers.

He also said his proposal sets aside $120 million to replace one-time-only funding used by the previous administration.

Murphy campaigned on reinvesting in transit and last week proposed a roughly $242 million increase in the state subsidy for the agency in his first budget.

He's begun touring the state as part of an effort to push his spending priorities. Last week he held a town hall meeting in Paramus.