Driver arrested after interstate chase through 4 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - State police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the vehicle.

Police said troopers in Harrisburg saw a sedan going more than 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 81 at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the vehicle fled at high speed and continued onto I-78 east "traveling at times in excess of 130 mph."

Authorities tried unsuccessfully three times to stop the vehicle with spike strips. A fourth attempt with spike strips slowed the sedan and the chase was ended in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Police said the 77-mile pursuit traveled through Dauphin, Lebanon, Berks and Lehigh counties.