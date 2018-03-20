Turnpike announces restrictions due to approaching storm

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike has announced a ban on certain types of trucks, recreational vehicles and trailers due to the approaching storm.

Officials said vehicles being banned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday are empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, and any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or sport utility vehicles. Also banned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday are all motorcycles and all recreational vehicles.

Turnpike officials said a comprehensive commercial vehicle ban or speed restrictions could be imposed as storm conditions develop.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced similar restrictions on some interstates in the commonwealth.