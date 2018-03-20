Family blames doctor for child's disfiguration

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Texas family is claiming in a medical malpractice case that a Pennsylvania doctor's decision to use a head wrap on their premature baby left the child with permanent head scarring.

Ian Harker and Corradina Baldacchino filed their lawsuit against Dr. John Chan, the Conemaugh Health System and its parent company in 2015. The couple's attorney told a jury Tuesday their 5-year-old girl will never grow a full head of hair, and she will face a lifetime of reconstructive surgeries.

The couple is seeking more than $3 million in damages.

Defense attorneys say Chan ordered the bandage over concerns the newborn had a growing hemorrhage. Baldacchino was 30 weeks pregnant when she gave birth in 2012.

Representatives for both groups declined to comment outside of trial.