Authorities seek help identifying body found in lake

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman whose body was found floating in a New Jersey lake.

Two joggers noticed the body in Newark's Weequahic (wee-KWAY'-ick) Park on March 3.

The Essex County prosecutor's office says the woman is between five feet and five feet, five inches tall and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds.

She had a distinctive tattoo of three stars on the right side of her neck, and another tattoo of a purple rose and the name "Tiara" on the upper right side of her chest.

Investigators found a second body in the lake the same day but believe the two deaths are unrelated.

Essex County authorities are asking anyone who recognizes her to contact their homicide task force tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.