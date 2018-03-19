Man who tried to lure 'girl' gets 3-year state prison term

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who sought to perform sex acts with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl is now headed to prison.

Robert Elmi received a three-year sentence Friday and must register as a sex offender. The 64-year-old Gilette man had pleaded guilty in January to luring.

Authorities say Elmi placed an online ad soliciting a relationship with a younger female. An undercover state police detective responded, posing as a girl and indicating to Elmi that she was 13.

Elmi communicated with the "girl" for several weeks via text and email, ultimately arranging to meet her in November at a Union County diner where he was arrested. He had told the "girl" he would take her back to his apartment, where they would perform sex acts on each other.