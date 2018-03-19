Police: Bar argument leaves student dead, family wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a Penn State student was killed in a shooting following an argument in a Philadelphia bar, and her father and grandfather were wounded.

Homicide Capt. John Ryan said 23-year-old Dominique Oglesby got into an argument with a woman and a man in the Galaxy West Lounge in west Philadelphia shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the man twice tried to stop the argument, but tensions rose and a melee broke out after Oglesby's relatives arrived.

Oglesby was hit in the back and died shortly afterward at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Her 42-year-old father was hit in the foot and her 66-year-old grandfather in the arm. Both were in stable condition. No arrests have been reported.

Relatives say Oglesby was scheduled to graduate this spring.

This story has been corrected to note that shooting occurred inside bar rather than outside, remove reference to road rage.