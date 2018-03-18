Fatal fire ruled accidental, blamed on discarded cigarette

BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A house fire that killed a woman last weekend in New Jersey has been ruled accidental and due to a discarded cigarette.

State police said troopers responded early March 11 to a Bass River Township block and found a home engulfed in flames.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that authorities have identified the victim as 38-year-old homeowner Kristina Amon.

Investigators said she had gone upstairs to sleep, and an improperly extinguished cigarette butt on the back deck ignited the fire.

