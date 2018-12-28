Wild weather: Water rescues in South, heavy snow in Midwest

Matteo Perantoni spreads ice melt on the platform on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the Montpelier-Berlin Amtrak train station in Berlin, Vt. A winter storm brought snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to northern New England, making for a dangerous and slippery commute. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Storms bringing intense rains to the Deep South and heavy snow in the Upper Midwest are making a mess of things all over.

The powerful winter storm that's prompting blizzard warnings Friday across much of the Dakotas and part of Minnesota is blamed for at least three fatal crashes.

Authorities in Minnesota say a 47-year-old woman on a bus was killed and nine others were injured when the bus collided with an SUV on Thursday.

Another storm is causing flood watches and warnings for much of the South from Louisiana into southwest Virginia.

That same system already has dumped large amounts rain in Louisiana and Mississippi, sweeping away cars and forcing some residents to be rescued from their homes.