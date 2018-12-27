Male Disney Cruise worker claims harassment by female boss

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A middle-aged male former labor analyst at Disney Cruise Line says his younger female manager created a hostile work environment by bullying him about his age, bragging about sleeping with married men in the office and passing him over for promotions.

Anthony McHugh says in a lawsuit filed last month in federal court in Orlando that the female manager discriminated against him because of his sex and age. He says she called him a "stuffy old fart" in front of staff and wouldn't provide him with an iPhone or tablet like she did for staff younger than 40.

Experts in workplace law say it's uncommon for a female manager to be accused of sex discrimination against a male underling and creating a hostile workplace.

Disney says the lawsuit is without merit.