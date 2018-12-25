Piece of cake: Baked good settles issue with noisy neighbor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A woman from North Carolina was able to solve an issue with a noisy neighbor with three simple ingredients: ingenuity, kindness and pound cake.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports native Candice Marie Benbow now lives in New Jersey and was struggling to sleep this month because her neighbor was playing loud music. The way she handled the noise and the noisemaker received thousands of responses on Twitter, where she posted an image of the cake and note.

The note says Benbow has come to expect and even appreciate the music of Tommy Amaro, but it was just too much on Dec. 15. Benbow left the cake and note outside the door of Amaro, a music video producer who was initially suspicious of the cake. The two later announced online they've become friends.

