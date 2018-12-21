Hearing scheduled for embattled Florida elections official

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes watches as Joe D'Alessandro, Election Planning and Development Director, speaks to members of the media after a hand recount in Lauderhill, Fla. Snipes, a former Florida elections official is asking a federal judge to reinstate her after she was removed from office by Gov. Rick Scott. Snipes filed a lengthy federal lawsuit on Monday, Dec. 17, against Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes watches as Joe D'Alessandro, Election Planning and Development Director, speaks to members of the media after a hand recount in Lauderhill, Fla. Snipes, a former Florida elections official is asking a federal judge to reinstate her after she was removed from office by Gov. Rick Scott. Snipes filed a lengthy federal lawsuit on Monday, Dec. 17, against Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A federal court hearing has been scheduled for a former Florida elections official who was removed from office by Gov. Rick Scott.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will hear arguments Jan. 7 in Tallahassee on a request for a preliminary injunction by embattled Broward elections supervisor Brenda Snipes. She filed a federal lawsuit this week against Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano.

The lawsuit contends Snipes' due process rights were violated and that the law allowing the governor to suspend elected officials is unconstitutional.

Snipes drew fire during the contentious recount that followed the November elections. She planned to resign Jan. 4, but she rescinded her resignation after Scott immediately suspended her last month. Scott's order said Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.