House panel finds Olympic leaders valued image over safety

A congressional review of the U.S. Olympic system's handling of sex-abuse cases has criticized a culture that prioritized protecting reputation and image over ensuring athlete safety.

A House subcommittee released the report Thursday, outlining conclusions about the handling of the Larry Nassar scandal and others that have led to calls for change at the U.S. Olympic Committee and the sports organizations it oversees.

The report acknowledges the changes that have come since Nassar's crimes were exposed. But it criticizes the lack of conformity among the organizations, noting some didn't use background checks or publish banned lists.

Among the panel's recommendations are for a review of the law that governs the USOC, and for the USOC to use its authority to more actively protect athletes.