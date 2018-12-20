Fire officials: No survivors in Atlanta crash of small plane

ATLANTA (AP) - No one on board survived after a small jet crashed Thursday near a county airport, Atlanta's fire department said.

Atlanta Fire Rescue was working to confirm how many occupants were on board, but said in a brief statement that no one survived the afternoon crash near the Fulton County Airport.

The plane was a Cessna Citation V jet, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told The Associated Press.

The plane was "shooting out of the sky," Reggie Dumas told reporters at the scene.

"As it was going down, you could see the wings shifting back and forth," said Dumas, watching the aircraft plunge as he drove along a nearby road. He said he jumped out of his car to see if he could help anyone, but saw no survivors - only smoke.

The jet had departed from a runway at the airport and went down about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) east of the airport shortly after noon, Bergen said. The airport itself is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of downtown Atlanta.

Firefighters were working to extinguish hot spots at the crash scene, the fire department said Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were also checking for possible injuries to anyone in the area, but no injuries on the ground were immediately reported.

The plane's wreckage is in a park, not far from a small set of bleachers and the yellow goal post in the end zone of a football field, video from WAGA-TV shows. Most of the plane is badly burned. Its tail is one of the only parts of the aircraft that appears to be intact.

The airport, also known as Fulton County Airport-Brown Field, is a busy general aviation airport with an air traffic control tower and fire station. The airport averages a combined 164 takeoffs and landings each day.