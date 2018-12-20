Slain student's family says university failed to protect her

File - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, an image of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah Saturday in Salt Lake City. An investigation into missed warning signs before the death of a University of Utah student shot by a man she briefly dated shows campus police are overtaxed and need more training in handling domestic violence cases, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. The probe also found that friends of student Lauren McCluskey had reported to residence-hall officials that her then-boyfriend Melvin Rowland was controlling and wanted to get her a gun nearly a month before her death.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

File - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, an image of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah Saturday in Salt Lake City. An investigation into missed warning signs before the death of a University of Utah student shot by a man she briefly dated shows campus police are overtaxed and need more training in handling domestic violence cases, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. The probe also found that friends of student Lauren McCluskey had reported to residence-hall officials that her then-boyfriend Melvin Rowland was controlling and wanted to get her a gun nearly a month before her death.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The family of a University of Utah student killed on campus after reporting she was being harassed says the institution missed multiple chances to prevent her death.

Lauren McCluskey's mother said Thursday that university police and housing officials failed to take her case seriously enough and act on warnings that her ex-boyfriend was dangerous.

The 21-year-old McCluskey was fatally shot by 37-year-old Melvin Rowland on Oct. 22, after she dumped him because he'd been lying about his name, age and status as a sex offender.

The family's statement comes a day after university officials released an independent review that found multiple missed clues before the shooting.

The institution pledged to act on the findings with more police and better training, but it concluded her death could not have been prevented. Her family disagrees.