news

Mars lander sets quake monitor on planet's red surface

20181220_ap_41477345bf724f41a99513c1e6beeae7-71aa30b22be3444a8914cbd844471796
This photo provided by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, shows the new Mars lander placing a quake monitor on the planetâ€™s dusty red surface. The unprecedented milestone occurred less than a month after Mars InSightâ€™s touchdown. InSightâ€™s robotic arm removed the seismometer from the spacecraft deck and set it directly on the ground Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 to monitor Mars quakes.(NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory via AP)
by , The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA's new Mars lander has placed a quake monitor on the planet's dusty red surface.

The milestone occurred less than a month after Mars InSight's touchdown.

InSight's robotic arm removed the seismometer from the spacecraft deck and set it on the ground Wednesday to monitor Mars quakes.

Project manager Tom Hoffman calls it "an awesome Christmas present."

It's the first time a robotic arm has lowered an experiment onto the Martian surface. The ground is slightly tilted so flight controllers still need to make the seismometer level.

InSight's arm will swing back into action next month to place a wind cover over the seismometer and to set down another experiment. The heat probe, dubbed the mole, will burrow up to 16 feet (5 meters) into Mars to measure internal temperatures.

Published: