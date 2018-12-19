Mississippi sheriff arrested on a dozen felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A northern Mississippi sheriff was arrested Wednesday on a dozen felony charges, including embezzlement and evidence tampering, just weeks after saying he would resign in January because of health reasons.

Webster County Sheriff Timothy Seth Mitchell was awaiting a court appearance, investigators said. It was not immediately clear whether Mitchell, 53, of Eupora, is represented by an attorney.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos said the second-term sheriff is charged with two counts each of embezzlement, trafficking in stolen firearms and furnishing an inmate with weapons, a cellphone and narcotics. Mitchell is also charged with one count each of attempting sex with an inmate, tampering with evidence and permitting possession or sale of a controlled substance in jail; and three counts of retaliation against a witness.

Conviction on all charges would carry a maximum penalty of 152 years in prison and fines of up to $102,000, MBI said in a news release.

Mitchell's chief deputy resigned several weeks ago, said Pat Cummings, president of the Webster County Board of Supervisors.

Mitchell is the second Mississippi sheriff arrested this year.

William Brewer resigned as sheriff in northern Mississippi's Tallahatchie County in August, days after he was arrested on federal charges related to narcotics trafficking and extortion. A federal indictment said Brewer took $6,500 in cash "to allow drug distribution in Tallahatchie County." He pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to one count of attempting to extort a bribe and is set for sentencing in February.

Federal authorities said Brewer gave protection for years to a drug dealer who robbed other dealers and kicked back stolen money and drug profits to Brewer. They said the illegal partnership began in about 2003.