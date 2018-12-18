Georgia man convicted of child rape caught in Bahamas

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia man who fled an Atlanta courthouse before being convicted of child rape and molestation has been arrested in the Bahamas.

Fulton County district attorney's spokesman Chris Hopper said in an email Tuesday that prosecutors are working to extradite Don Martin, who is originally from the Bahamas.

Martin fled earlier this month after five days of trial testimony and didn't return for closing arguments.

Prosecutors say Martin was an Atlanta church minister when he sexually assaulted a girl from age 7 until she was 13.

He was sentenced Monday to life plus 20 years in prison.

The Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ has told news outlets Martin hasn't been a credentialed minister there in more than 10 years. Prosecutors say the crimes happened between 2005 and 2011.