Trump's safety panel seeks to revoke school discipline rules

President Donald Trump's school safety commission is proposing a rollback of Obama-era guidance that was meant to curb racial disparities in school discipline.

The commission was led by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (dih-VAHS') and made dozens of policy recommendations in a report released Tuesday. Trump created the panel in March following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Among the commission's chief proposals is a rollback of 2014 guidance discouraging schools from suspending or expelling students or reporting them to police. The guidance was created after a finding that black students faced severe discipline far more often than whites.

But the commission says the guidance left schools afraid to take action against potentially violent students.

The panel's report does not encourage schools to arm teachers and other school employees but provides guidelines if they choose to.