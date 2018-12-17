news

Man dies in crash following deadly California rampage

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Central California authorities say a man who went on a deadly robbery, shooting and carjacking rampage has died in a high-speed crash during which he intentionally tried to smash into other cars.

Authorities say 36-year-old Gustavo Garcia of Visalia killed a man and wounded several other people in apparently random shootings that started Sunday. He also robbed a convenience store, carjacked a truck, fired shots at his ex-girlfriend's house, and finally injured four people in wrong-way car crashes on State Route 65 before he was flung from the car and died Monday morning.

This undated photo provided by the Tulare County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Gustavo Garcia. Central California authorities say Garcia, who went on a robbery, shooting and carjacking rampage, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in a high-speed crash during which he intentionally tried to smash into other cars. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says a motive is unclear but may have involved an ended relationship.

He also says Garcia had a long criminal history and was deported from the U.S. in 2014.

