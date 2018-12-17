Father of man accused in Waffle House shooting returned guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The father of a man accused of killing four people with an assault-style rifle in a Nashville Waffle House says he gave guns back to Travis Reinking that had previously been confiscated when his son told him he was moving away.

According to a deposition filed in federal court Monday, Jeffrey Reinking had been holding three rifles and a handgun in a gun safe after his son's Illinois firearms owner identification was revoked.

In the deposition, Reinking says he spoke with an officer at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office before returning the guns but he declines to say what advice he was given.

The federal case was filed by family members of victim Akilah DaSilva. It accuses Jeffry Reinking of negligent infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.