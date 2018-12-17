news

No one hurt after Ferris wheel malfunctions in Arkansas

20181217_ap_069674d1d8b14a92a76ed60aeabfcb26-938221f187b543f7962b0cc82c296d56
In this Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 photo, firefighters work to disembark passengers from a Ferris wheel that malfunctioned in downtown Conway, Ark. A pivot pin holding one of the Ferris wheel's cylinders in place broke. All passengers were safely rescued. (Jeanette Anderton/Log Cabin Democrat via AP)

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say all passengers were safely rescued after a Ferris wheel malfunctioned in central Arkansas.

In this Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 photo, firefighters work to disembark passengers from a Ferris wheel that malfunctioned in downtown Conway, Ark. A pivot pin holding one of the Ferris wheel´s cylinders in place broke. All passengers were safely rescued. (Jeanette Anderton/Log Cabin Democrat via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

No one hurt after Ferris wheel malfunctions in Arkansas

The Log Cabin Democrat reports that passengers reported hearing a loud pop and felt their gondolas sway while on the ride Saturday night in Conway, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

Passengers were stuck on the ride for about an hour before they were safely brought to the ground.

The newspaper reports that a pivot pin holding one of the Ferris wheel's cylinders in place broke.

The Ferris wheel is among several attractions on display in downtown Conway during the holiday season.

___

Information from: Log Cabin Democrat, http://www.thecabin.net

Published: