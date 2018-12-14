August trial set for fatal Florida parking dispute shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - A trial date has been set in the case of a white man accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man in a parking lot dispute. The controversial case ignited Florida's "stand your ground law."

During a hearing Friday, a judge set the trial date for Aug. 19. The Tampa Bay Times reports prosecutors planned to bring up prior reports of gun threats and road rage in their case against Michael Drejka.

Surveillance video from July 19 shows Drejka initiating a confrontation with Markeis McGlockton's girlfriend over a handicapped space. When McGlockton came out of the store, he knocked Drejka to the pavement. Video captured Drejka firing as McGlockton backed away.

Drejka is charged with manslaughter and says the shooting was self-defense.

On Friday, Drejka's attorney told reporters about a 2008 arrest where McGlockton was accused of hitting his girlfriend. The charge was dropped.

