Nassar survivors ask Michigan State to open counseling fund

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Some of the women abused by imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking Michigan State University not to redirect $8.5 million from a victims' counseling fund to a larger money settlement in the case.

Interim MSU President John Engler wants the money redirected to a $500 million settlement with Nassar victims. But victims and their supporters pushed back Friday during a Board of Trustees meeting, with one asking: "Is this really how you're going to help everybody heal and get closure?"

The Lansing State Journal reports the board didn't make a decision Friday.

The school recently announced the completion of its initial $425 million settlement payment. Engler says the larger settlement would cover any counseling costs previously covered by the former Healing Assistance Fund.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He's imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.

