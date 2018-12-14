Report details firefighters' harrowing work in Paradise

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, firefighters battle the Camp Fire as it tears through Paradise, Calif. A report on firefighter injuries in a deadly Northern California wildfire details harrowing conditions they faced and a few close calls with death. The report released Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Camp Fire overtook three firefighters trying to set a backfire Nov. 8 to stop the blaze. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

A report on firefighter injuries in a deadly Northern California wildfire details the harrowing conditions they faced and a few close calls with death.

The report released Thursday by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Camp Fire overtook three firefighters working to stop the blaze Nov. 8.

It says two inmate firefighters were burned when they tried to escape the flames and ran into barbed-wire fences. A fire captain also was burned.

Two firefighters were injured the next morning when a propane tank exploded.

The fire decimated the town of Paradise, killed at least 86 people and destroyed 14,000 homes.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean says the burned captain, who received the worst injuries, was released from a hospital more than a week ago.

KQED News in San Francisco first reported on the injuries.