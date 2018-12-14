Lawyers seek to exclude evidence at NYC truck attack trial

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyers for a man arrested after a truck attack killed eight people on a New York City bike path say a judge should reject his confession, cellphone evidence and the potential for the death penalty.

Lawyers for Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sah-YEE'-pawf) argued Friday in court papers that Saipov's confession was involuntary and that his cellphones were seized unconstitutionally.

Saipov goes to trial next October in the Halloween 2017 attack. His lawyers noted that New York is a non-death-penalty state. They say federal death penalty law is too flawed to enforce.

The lawyers said a judge should reject statements made to two FBI agents after Saipov's arrest immediately after the attack. They said Saipov was questioned while he was under the effect of powerful drugs as he recovered from gunshot wounds.