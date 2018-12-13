Police say teen suspect killed at Indiana middle school

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a teenage suspect has been killed at an eastern Indiana middle school.

Indiana State Police say in a Twitter post that no other students were reported injured in Thursday morning's shooting at Dennis Middle School in Richmond.

No other details were immediately available, and messages left with police by The Associated Press weren't immediately returned. Police say a spokesman will soon be at the scene to provide more information.

Richmond is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Indianapolis.