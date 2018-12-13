Court tosses permit for pipeline to cross Appalachian Trail

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has invalidated a permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Thursday that the U.S. Forest Service "abdicated its responsibility to preserve national forest resources" when it approved the pipeline crossing the George Washington and Monongahela National Forests, and a right of way across the Appalachian Trail.

The ruling quoted "The Lorax" by Dr. Seuss, saying the Forest Service is trusted to "speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues."

A Dominion Energy spokesman said the company is reviewing the ruling and had no immediate comment.

The natural gas pipeline would run through parts of West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia.