Colombian ex-official faces prison in bribery scheme

MIAMI (AP) - A former Colombian anti-corruption official is facing prison time after pleading guilty to U.S. money-laundering conspiracy charges as part of a bribery scheme.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Thursday in Miami federal court for Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, former director of the anti-corruption office for Colombia's chief prosecutor.

Moreno faces up to 20 years in prison, but his lawyer is seeking only 18 months behind bars.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says in court documents that Moreno and an attorney sought to obtain thousands of dollars in bribes from a former governor of Colombia's Cordoba region who was under a separate corruption investigation.

The former governor has been identified in Colombia as Alejandro Lyons. Authorities say the goal of the bribery scheme was to hinder that investigation.