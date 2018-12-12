news

Michigan boy raising money for friend's gravestone gets wish

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 photo, Kaleb Klakulak takes a break from raking leaves outside the home a home in Rochester Hills, Mich., as he raises money for a headstone for his best friend Kenneth "K.J." Gross, who died of cancer last year. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) - A 12-year-old Michigan boy who'd been working odd jobs to raise money for a gravestone for his best friend is getting his wish.

Funeral home owner David Techner was moved after reading The Detroit News' story about Kaleb Klakulak and decided to donate a headstone.

Kaleb had been best friends since second grade with Kenneth "K.J." Gross. K.J. died in May after years of chemotherapy to fight leukemia.

K.J.'s mother couldn't afford a grave marker, so Kaleb started raking leaves and collecting bottles to raise $2,500.

Techner owns Ira Kaufman Chapel in the Detroit suburb of Southfield. He tells The Detroit News that Kaleb "saw a need and did what needed to be done." Techner says: "I'm just following this young man's lead."

Kaleb says he's "glad."

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

