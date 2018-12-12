Police: Man accused of shooting at state trooper is arrested

Kentucky authorities say a man accused of shooting at a state police trooper who was headed to the scene of a triple slaying has been apprehended.

Kentucky State Police say Paul Douglas Sizemore was captured Wednesday a few miles from the crime scene. Police say he was unarmed and didn't resist arrest.

Sizemore was sought on an arrest warrant charging him with one count of attempted murder of a police officer. The search began Monday evening when police say that Sizemore rammed his car into a police cruiser and shot at the trooper, who was not injured.

State police say they also want to question Sizemore about the triple slaying, in eastern Kentucky. A husband and wife were found dead Monday evening in their home, and their son's body was found outside a neighboring residence.