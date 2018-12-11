Teen accused in pregnant classmate's murder appears in court

Items are displayed at memorial set up for Breana Rouhselang, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at Pasquale Rulli's, a restaurant in Mishawaka, Ind., where her body was found in a dumpster Sunday morning, Dec. 9. Aaron Trejo, 16, an Indiana high school football player told investigators that he killed 17-year-old Rouhselang because he was angry that she waited so long to tell him she was pregnant with his child that it was too late to get an abortion, authorities said. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana judge has entered a preliminary not guilty plea for a high school football player accused of killing a 17-year-old schoolmate who was pregnant with his child.

The St. Joseph County judge also denied bail Tuesday for 16-year-old Aaron Trejo, who's charged as an adult with murder and feticide. He appeared at the hearing via a video feed.

Trejo's family plans to hire a private attorney.

Prosecutors say he told officers he fatally stabbed Breana Rouhselang because he was angry she waited so long to tell him she was pregnant that it was too late to get an abortion.

Her body was found in a dumpster in their hometown of Mishawaka, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Trejo is a Mishawaka High School football player and Rouhselang was a team manager. Relatives say she was six months pregnant.