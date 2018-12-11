After video stokes outrage, charges dropped against NYC mom

NEW YORK (AP) - Brooklyn's district attorney has dismissed all charges against a mother who was violently separated from her toddler son by police in a videotaped encounter at a city social services office.

Jazmine Headley has been in jail since Friday, when she was arrested after a dispute with a guard in a crowded waiting room.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Tuesday that he was "horrified by the violence depicted in the video." It showed officers yanking Headley's 18-month-old son from her arms.

He said "the consequences this young and desperate mother has already suffered as a result of this arrest far outweigh any conduct that may have led to it."

It was unclear when Headley might be released from jail. She remained held Tuesday on an unrelated warrant issued in New Jersey.