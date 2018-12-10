Artificial dyes fading, but food still gets altered colors

FILE - This undated photo shows the darker orange yolk of a homegrown chicken egg, left, compared with the lighter yolk of a store-bought egg in Gillette, Wyo. Yolk color is primarily determined by the carotenoids _ naturally occurring pigments in plants _ that hens eat, according to Elizabeth Bobeck, a poultry nutrition professor at Iowa State University. (Pete Rodman/Gillette News Record via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - Many companies are purging artificial colors from their foods, but don't expect your cheeseburgers or cereal to look much different. Colors send important signals about food, and companies aren't going to stop playing into those perceptions.

McDonald's recently announced it had removed artificial colors from many of its burgers and Kellogg is taking them out cereals.

But other foods get color boosts in ways you may not realize.

Egg producers get darker yolks by adjusting chicken feed ingredients, and farmed salmon get their pink from feed additives. Most cheddar cheeses owe their orange color to a plant extract.

And sometimes, consumers aren't ready to part with colors they like. General Mills brought artificial colors back for a "classic" version of Trix cereal in response to customer demand.