'Ralph' tops box office again, 'Aquaman' is a hit in China

FILE - This image released by Disney shows characters, from left, Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, Yess, voiced by Taraji P. Henson and Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman in a scene from "Ralph Breaks the Internet." On a quiet weekend at the box office, â€œRalph Breaks the Internetâ€� was No. 1 for the third straight week, while the upcoming DC Comics superhero film â€œAquamanâ€� made a huge splash in Chinese theaters. (Disney via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - On a quiet weekend at the box office, "Ralph Breaks the Internet" was No. 1 for the third straight week, while the upcoming DC Comics superhero film "Aquaman" made a huge splash in Chinese theaters.

With no new wide releases, Disney's "Ralph Breaks the Internet" again led in domestic ticket sales with an estimated $16.1 million. The animated sequel has grossed more than $140 million in three weeks.

Another holdover, "The Grinch," trailed in second with $15.2 million in its fifth weekend.

But the weekend's biggest new arrival was in China, where Warner Bros.' "Aquaman" debuted with $93.6 million in ticket sales.

That marked a new record for a DC title in China and ranks fourth all-time for superhero films.