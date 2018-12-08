news

In Hollywood of Mississippi, voter fraud like a movie script

Zachary Osborne, left, buys mustard greens from Elaine Blair in Canton, Miss., on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Osborne and Blair each said people in Canton have been talking about voter fraud charges brought against seven people in connection to the 2017 Canton city elections. Six people were arrested Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, and one Friday, Dec. 7. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)
by , The Associated Press

CANTON, Miss. (AP) - People in Canton Mississippi say for years they've heard tales of dirty politics worthy of a movie script.

But it wasn't until this week that they realized how deep the problems might go.

Seven people - including the former fire and police chiefs - have been arrested on voter fraud charges. The charges stem from an election in 2017.

The small town of just under 13,000 people in central Mississippi calls itself the Hollywood of Mississippi because parts of "A Time to Kill" and "O, Brother, Where Art Thou?" were filmed there.

One local resident, 21-year-old Laselven Harris, says there's always been a bit of "fishy business" dealing with elections in the town.

She worked on a city campaign in 2017 for a Republican who lost the mayor's race.

Published: