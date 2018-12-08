Anthony York, younger brother for 49ers CEO, dies at age 35

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Anthony York, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers chief executive office Jed York, has died. He was 35.

The 49ers said Anthony York died Friday. The team didn't release a cause of death.

York was one of four children of 49ers owners John York and Denise DeBartolo York. York was an entrepreneur who founded a company named Koda, which helps prepare young people for their first jobs upon graduating college. York also did philanthropy work for the 49ers Foundation and worked closely with incarcerated youth.

York also is survived by twin sisters Jenna and Mara.

