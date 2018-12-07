Virginia city hopes to heal after man's murder conviction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Civil rights activists in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, are hoping the first-degree-murder conviction of a man who drove into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally will help heal their scarred community.

A state jury delivered a guilty verdict for James Alex Fields Jr. late Friday, rejecting his claims that he acted in self-defense during a "United the Right" rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.

The crash killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Her death came after police forced the rally to disband after participants had clashed with counterdemonstrators earlier.

Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy says he hopes the guilty verdict will allow the city to move forward and to eventually heal.