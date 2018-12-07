Michigan's medical chief to stand trial on Flint charges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan's chief medical executive will stand trial on involuntary manslaughter and other charges in a criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Eden Wells on Friday learned of the decision by Judge William Crawford II. Wells is a member of Gov. Rick Snyder's Cabinet.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged Wells last year with obstruction of justice and lying to the police. He later added the manslaughter charge.

Five other people have also been charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area. Schuette says key officials knew about a spike in Legionnaires' but waited too long to tell the public.

Some experts have blamed the outbreak on the use of the Flint River for municipal water. Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water.