Moose rings Alaska home's doorbell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A moose used the doorbell to awaken a couple in Alaska.

The couple thought maybe it was an aftershock or some kids playing a prank when the doorbell rang in their Anchorage home early Wednesday.

Kyle Stultz tells KTVA-TV he looked out the door and found nothing. He assumed it was kids playing "ding dong ditch." Stultz decided to check his security camera.

The video showed a large moose backing its caboose right into the doorbell.

The family was relieved it was nothing else.

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com