Police arrest teen in killing of sales rep at model home

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) - Authorities have charged a Maryland teenager in the killing of a sales representative at a suburban model home.

Anne Arundel County police on Friday identified the arrested suspect as 18-year-old Dillon Nicholas Augustyniak of Jessup, Maryland. He was captured in Baltimore and charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

Investigators say he fatally shot 33-year-old Steven Wilson in the model home where he was working. The married father of two young children was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday.

In charging documents, police wrote the teen stole Wilson's phone and laptop. Investigators believe he tried to sell the gun he used in the killing.

Police Chief Timothy Altomare says community tips were critical in making the suspect's arrest 31 hours following the slaying. He says robbery was the motive.