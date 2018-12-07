Judge issues orders of protection in Cardi B case

Rapper Cardi B, right, arrives at Queens County Criminal Court, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in New York. The platinum-selling hip hop star is scheduled to appear in court on charges related to a brawl at a New York strip club. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge has issued orders of protection against platinum rapper Cardi B in a case involving a melee at a New York strip club.

Cardi B appeared in court Friday after a summons was issued on Oct. 1 for misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault.

Her lawyer has said she didn't harm anybody.

Police said Cardi B and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a 23-year-old bartender. They say a fight broke out during which chairs, bottles and hookah water pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" is among the nominees announced Friday for the 2019 Grammy Awards' album of the year. She scored a total of five nominations.