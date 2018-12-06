Drugmaker to sell cheaper generic rival to EpiPen injectors

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A generic drugmaker plans to start selling a slightly cheaper version of the EpiPen in the U.S. early next year.

The penlike injectors are used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions. Brand-name EpiPen, which dominates the market, has been in short supply since spring because of production problems.

This image provided by Sandoz Inc. shows a new epinephrine injector by Sandoz, Inc. Amid persistent shortages of EpiPens and other emergency autoinjectors that treat life-threatening allergic reactions, generic drugmaker Sandoz says that early next year it will launch a slightly cheaper rival in the U.S. Sandoz said Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, that it plans to sell a pair of its generic autoinjectors for $250 without insurance. (Sandoz Inc. via AP)

Drugmaker Sandoz said Thursday the price of two generic injectors will be $250 without insurance. Two other generics on the market in the U.S. cost $300 a pair. Brand-name EpiPens sold by Mylan cost at least twice as much.

The price people pay varies, though, depending on insurance and discounts.

Mylan was blasted in the past for price hikes that pushed the price over $600. It responded by selling its own generic.